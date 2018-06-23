Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Come enjoy an evening on the farm with dinner, music, and dancing and try our award winning wines!

Dinner is served starting at 6pm.

The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax

Concerts often sell out so get them early!

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com