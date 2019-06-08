Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Come enjoy an evening on the farm with dinner, music, and dancing and try our award winning wines!

May 25

Brutally Handsome

Eagles Tribute Band

June 8

Melody Resurrection

Vintage Rock Covers

June 22

Rigbys

Beatles Tribute Band

July 13

Usual Suspects Band

70’s to Today, Rock, Pop & Funk

July 27

The Mixers

Country Hits and More

August 10

Radiotronic

70’s & 80’s Dance Music

August 24

Louisville Brass & Electric

60’s to Today Cover Band

September 14

PoJo

Police / Journey Tribute Band

September 28

Conch Republic

Beach Music Covers

October 12

From Paris

Top Hits Cover Band

Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax

Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091. Concerts often sell out so get them early! Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

Dinner is served starting at 6pm.The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com