Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Come enjoy an evening on the farm with dinner, music, and dancing and try our award winning wines!
May 25
Brutally Handsome
Eagles Tribute Band
June 8
Melody Resurrection
Vintage Rock Covers
June 22
Rigbys
Beatles Tribute Band
July 13
Usual Suspects Band
70’s to Today, Rock, Pop & Funk
July 27
The Mixers
Country Hits and More
August 10
Radiotronic
70’s & 80’s Dance Music
August 24
Louisville Brass & Electric
60’s to Today Cover Band
September 14
PoJo
Police / Journey Tribute Band
September 28
Conch Republic
Beach Music Covers
October 12
From Paris
Top Hits Cover Band
Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax
Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091. Concerts often sell out so get them early! Tickets are non-refundable. Concerts are held rain or shine.
Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!
Dinner is served starting at 6pm.The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.
No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
No pets.
For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com