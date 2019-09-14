Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

to Google Calendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00

Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050

Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Come enjoy an evening on the farm with dinner, music, and dancing and try our award winning wines!

May 25

Brutally Handsome

Eagles Tribute Band  

June 8

Melody Resurrection

Vintage Rock Covers  

June 22

Rigbys

Beatles Tribute Band  

July 13

Usual Suspects Band

70’s to Today, Rock, Pop & Funk  

July 27

The Mixers

Country Hits and More  

August 10

Radiotronic

70’s & 80’s Dance Music  

August 24

Louisville Brass & Electric

60’s to Today Cover Band  

September 14

PoJo

Police / Journey Tribute Band  

September 28

Conch Republic

Beach Music Covers  

October 12

From Paris

Top Hits Cover Band  

Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax

Purchase Tickets on our Website or call 502-845-7091. Concerts often sell out so get them early! Tickets are non-refundable.  Concerts are held rain or shine.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

Dinner is served starting at 6pm.The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show.  We make all the food from scratch.

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com

Info

Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-845-7091
to Google Calendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert - 2019-09-14 18:00:00