Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Come enjoy an evening on the farm with dinner, music, and dancing and try our award winning wines, featuring Decades - Classic Rock, Soul & R&B

Dinner is served starting at 6pm.

The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax

Concerts often sell out so get them early!

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com