Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050

Smith-Berry Winery Dinner Concert

Come enjoy an evening on the farm with dinner, music, and dancing and try our award winning wines, featuring:  

Lunar Beach House - Beach Music Band and Winery’s 16th Anniversary Party!

Dinner is served starting at 6pm.

The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show.  We make all the food from scratch.

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

Adult Tickets are $24.95 + tax. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax

Concerts often sell out so get them early!

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-845-7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com

Info
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502-845-7091
