Smith Lilly Lecture and Book Signing

Smith Lilly, a renowned World Champion trainer will speak at the American Saddlebred Museum on Tuesday, July 9 at 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. He will speak about the importance of the American Saddlebred and his book, Saddle Seat Horsemanship. Lilly will be available to sign books directly following the lecture. This event is free and open to the public, box lunches are available for $12, call 859-259-2746 to reserve.

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
