Smoke 'n' Vines BBQ & Wine Dinner

LouVino (Douglass Hills) 11400 Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40243

Smoke ‘n’ Vines BBQ & Wine Dinner

LouVino will prove that barbecue isn’t just for beer with a Smoke ‘n’ Vines event highlighting international styles of barbecue paired with wine. Join LouVino Douglass Hills, 11400 Main St., Wednesday, Aug. 23 for a four-course dinner where each course will feature a different style of barbecue paired with wine from regions around the world. Each course will also be served with savory shareable sides to complement the featured barbecue dish.

Cost for the dinner, wine pairings and gratuity is $75 per person.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first course served at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to make reservations visit louvino.com.

LouVino (Douglass Hills) 11400 Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 View Map
