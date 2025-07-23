Smokes and Spirits with Jason Brauner

Join us at Bourbons Bistro on Wednesday, July 23rd for an evening of Sips & Smokes as our own Bluegrass Bourbon Baron Jason Brauner welcomes the experts from Oxmoor Smoke for the first time. You will enjoy 2 cigars, exclusive to Oxmoor Smoke Shoppe, along with 2 whiskey tastings, and appetizers on the Bourbons Bistro patio.

Once on Open Table click on Experiences to reserve your spot. Seating is limited. $65 plus tax and gratuity.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com

502-894-8838
