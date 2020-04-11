× Expand Produced by Drag Daddy Productions Snow White and her Queens hit Louisville on April 11 for a Special Derby Edition!

Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens: Derby Edition! returns to PLAY for a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year in Louisville... DERBY!!

DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS brings all the roses, mint juleps and Derby Festival fun you crave in a high-speed, jukebox, drag Derby musical!

With fresh rewrites to your favorite pop songs, references to all your favorite Derby traditions and of course a happy dose of horse-racing cheer, this musical will leave you warm and cozy all the way to Churchill Downs and back!

Featuring PLAY Cast-mates: Gilda Wabbit, Karmen Kazzi and Argaytha!Also featuring: Kat Sass, Dida Ritz, Debbie Fox, Sofonda Booz, Suki Shore, Specificity Jones, Sara Brown Troxel, Mike Slaton and Remy Sisk.

Get your tickets now!Your ticket purchase to Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens: Derby Edition! grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entire night of April 11th (open until 4AM). Stick around for the world-class drag performances at 10PM, 12AM and 2AM or boogie the night away on the dance floor after the show! Please note that all table reservations for Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens: Derby Edition! end promptly at 9:30pm, upon conclusion of the performance.

For more information visit playdancebar.com