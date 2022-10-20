Snow White and the Seven Dwarves the Musical
The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Spotlight Playhouse
Snow White
Performed by The Bluegrass Players Community Theater Troupe
This intergenerational performance is the fairytale you know with all the excitement of a musical. Aside from their top-notch adult productions, The Bluegrass Players produce several intergenerational shows each season to allow the young actors to work with the adults while giving new actors a low-stress way to try out the art of performing on stage. Come support this important community endeavor and be thoroughly entertained with delightful songs and over-the-top characters.
See website for show times.
For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com