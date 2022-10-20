Snow White and the Seven Dwarves the Musical

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Snow White

Performed by The Bluegrass Players Community Theater Troupe

This intergenerational performance is the fairytale you know with all the excitement of a musical. Aside from their top-notch adult productions, The Bluegrass Players produce several intergenerational shows each season to allow the young actors to work with the adults while giving new actors a low-stress way to try out the art of performing on stage. Come support this important community endeavor and be thoroughly entertained with delightful songs and over-the-top characters.

See website for show times.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com