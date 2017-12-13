Socials and State Dinners: Entertaining with Mrs. Lincoln

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Socials and State Dinners: Entertaining with Mrs. Lincoln

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the last entrance at 6:30 p.m. Allow one hour for your visit. Recommended for ages 10 and up. The cost is $15 for non-members, $10 for members, and $13 for groups (4+). Discount of $2 per ticket for advance purchase online at www.mtlhouse.org. Reservations not required.

Experience entertaining from the Lincoln’s White House years by learning to dress for a party, listening to music the Lincolns enjoyed, sampling treats from the second inaugural ball, and more at a special event at the Mary Todd Lincoln House on her 199th birthday.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
