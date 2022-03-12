× Expand The Society of Daydrinkers LIVE at The Crowed House! The Society of Daydrinkers LIVE at The Crowed House!

Good food, good music, good fun!

Head to The Crowded House on March 12 for live music from The Society of Daydrinkers, featuring Frank Schnapf and Mollie Robinson!

For more information call (270) 825-1178.