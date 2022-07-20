× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Soil Conservation at Yew Dell

Soil Conservation Overview - In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell

$25.00 – $35.00 per person

Join Tim Hendrick, who spent 29 years with Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, for an overview on soil conservation. Workshop includes a basic soil introduction, methods to improve soil, soil conservation methods to give your plants the best growing environment, and details on how to take and bring in a soil sample.

For in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/