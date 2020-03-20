× Expand BGACVB An author signs books at the annual SOKY Book Fest.

SOKY Book Fest

Southern Kentucky Book Fest is one of the state’s largest literary events and is presented by Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Warren County Public Library, and WKU Libraries. Held annually, the Book Fest draws thousands of readers of all ages who welcome the occasion to meet their favorite authors and purchase signed copies of their books.

Authors scheduled to attend this year include Louis Sachar, Ronald L. Smith, and Karen Kingsbury.

The 2020 SOKY Book Fest will be the 22nd and is a fundraiser for the promotion of literacy in our community. Book Fest will be held on March 21 and is from 9 am to 3 pm. Children’s Day is on March 20 from 9 am to 2 pm. Both events are free and open to the public. The Kentucky Writers Conference will occur on March 20, as well.

Please note that all books signed at SOKY Book Fest must be purchased at the festival. No previously purchased books are allowed to be signed.

The annual SOKY Book Fest has been selected for several years as one of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association's Top 10 Festivals & Events. Criteria for the selection include popularity of the event, its impact on the local tourism economy plus cultural and historical significance.

For more information call (270) 745-4502 or visit sokybookfest.org.