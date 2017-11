SOKY Book Fest Used Book Sale

The Used Book Sale is an annual fundraising event benefitting the Southern Kentucky Book Fest. Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records are available for purchase for $1 or less! All books at the sale are donated by generous community members and our Book Fest Partners. Please note: Sunday, the sale is from 1pm-5pm.

For more information visit sokybookfest.org