SOKY Book Fest

to Google Calendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00 iCalendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00

Carroll Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

SOKY Book Fest

Southern Kentucky Book Fest is one of the state’s largest literary events and is presented by Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Warren County Public Library, and WKU Libraries. Held annually in April, the Book Fest draws thousands of readers of all ages who welcome the occasion to meet their favorite authors and purchase signed copies of their books.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit sokybookfest.org

Info

Carroll Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00 iCalendar - SOKY Book Fest - 2019-04-26 09:00:00