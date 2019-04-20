× Expand Barry Freas Franklin Downtown Square

Soky Earth Day/cherry blossom Art and Music Festival

Soky Earth Day Festival in conjunction with the 12th Annual Cherry Blossom Art & Music Festival. About 30 booths with handmade items from Kentucky and Tennessee artists. Free children's hands on art Activities including potter Albert Bauman - also face painting, games, and educational activities. Knighthoarst Shredding 10AM-1PM, Aluminum Can Challenge. Food trucks and live music throughout the day. Downtown Merchants will have special sales during the event.

For more information call (270) 586-8055 or visit franklinky.com