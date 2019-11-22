SoKY Ice Rink
SoKY Marketplace 636 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
A family fun Bowling Green holiday activity! Beginning the weekend before Thanksgiving and running through the new year, visitors can venture downtown to enjoy ice skating with the whole crew this year.
The ice rink is temporary for the holiday season.
For more information visit warrencountyky.gov/soky-ice-rink
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday