SoKY Ice Rink

A family fun Bowling Green holiday activity! Beginning the weekend before Thanksgiving and running through the new year, visitors can venture downtown to enjoy ice skating with the whole crew this year.

Visit the website above or email sokyice@gmail.com for more information. This ice rink is temporary for the holiday season and located at SOKY Marketplace behind the Southern KY Performing Arts Center. Concessions are available.

Hours of Operation

Nov 16 - Dec 19; Jan 2-6

Sunday: 1pm - 8pm

Monday - Thursday: 4pm - 8pm

Friday 4pm - 10pm

Saturday 10am - 10pm

Holiday Break Hours

Dec 20 - Jan 1

Sunday 1pm - 8pm

Monday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday - Saturday - 10am - 10pm

Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving - 4-8PM

Black Friday - 10AM - 10PM

Christmas Eve - 10AM - 4PM

Christmas Day - 4-8PM

New Year's Eve - 1PM-1AM

New Year's Day - 4-8PM

Free skate rental with the price of admission! Skates are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. If we are out of your size, we will offer you a similar size if available or you can wait until more skates are returned.

For more information visit visitbgky.com