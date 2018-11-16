SoKY Ice Rink
A family fun Bowling Green holiday activity! Beginning the weekend before Thanksgiving and running through the new year, visitors can venture downtown to enjoy ice skating with the whole crew this year.
Visit the website above or email sokyice@gmail.com for more information. This ice rink is temporary for the holiday season and located at SOKY Marketplace behind the Southern KY Performing Arts Center. Concessions are available.
Hours of Operation
Nov 16 - Dec 19; Jan 2-6
Sunday: 1pm - 8pm
Monday - Thursday: 4pm - 8pm
Friday 4pm - 10pm
Saturday 10am - 10pm
Holiday Break Hours
Dec 20 - Jan 1
Sunday 1pm - 8pm
Monday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday - Saturday - 10am - 10pm
Holiday Hours
Thanksgiving - 4-8PM
Black Friday - 10AM - 10PM
Christmas Eve - 10AM - 4PM
Christmas Day - 4-8PM
New Year's Eve - 1PM-1AM
New Year's Day - 4-8PM
Free skate rental with the price of admission! Skates are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. If we are out of your size, we will offer you a similar size if available or you can wait until more skates are returned.
