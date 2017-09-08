Murder Mystery Night at Butchertown
Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. is hosting a unique, immersive, interactive comedy Murder Mystery Night at its distillery on Friday, September 8’th to celebrate the release of its latest limited release barrel-aged gin, L’inspectuer.
September 8’th 6:30 p.m. performance starts at 7 p.m.
$35 in advance - $40 day of.
Special commemorative ticket: $70 includes distiller and artist signed bottle of L’inspecteur gin.
Admission includes performance, welcome cocktail and L’inspecteur tasting.
Delicious gin based cocktails will be available to purchase.
Tickets limited - maximum 100 people.
Douglas Miller will be on hand to sign bottles.
