Murder Mystery Night at Butchertown

Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. is hosting a unique, immersive, interactive comedy Murder Mystery Night at its distillery on Friday, September 8’th to celebrate the release of its latest limited release barrel-aged gin, L’inspectuer.

September 8’th 6:30 p.m. performance starts at 7 p.m.

$35 in advance - $40 day of.

Special commemorative ticket: $70 includes distiller and artist signed bottle of L’inspecteur gin.

Admission includes performance, welcome cocktail and L’inspecteur tasting.

Delicious gin based cocktails will be available to purchase.

Tickets limited - maximum 100 people.

Douglas Miller will be on hand to sign bottles.

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events