Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset with July featuring Truckin’ Nationals Showcase. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Cruise or related weekend activities visit somernitescruise.com or call 606-872-2277.