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Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

"Burnside Meet & Greet"

Presented by City of Burnside

(Friday 10am-2pm)

Cole Park, 7929 S. Highway 27, Burnside, KY 42519 — next to Burnside City Hall)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Fun Run – London Dragway

(Saturday 8am Breakfast; 8:30am-? Fun Run)

Hardee's South on Hwy. 27, Somerset.

Breakfast is provided for participants from 8-8:30am. Fun Run leaves at 8:30. Event subject to change.

Somernites Cruise — Main Event

(Saturday 12pm-6pm)

Fountain Square in Downtown Somerset KY

"Mustang Alley" Showcase

(Sponsored by Alton Blakley Ford)

"Pace Car" Special Display

Meet & Greet with Anson Williams and Don Most of "Happy Days" (sponsored by Citizens National Bank)

For more information about the Cruise or related weekend activities visit somernitescruise.com/sitepad/events/ or call 606-872-2277.