Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise
to
Fountain Square 50 Fountain Square , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
SNC
Somernites Cruise Truckin Nationals
Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
"Burnside Meet & Greet"
Presented by City of Burnside
(Friday 10am-2pm)
Cole Park, 7929 S. Highway 27, Burnside, KY 42519 — next to Burnside City Hall)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
Fun Run – London Dragway
(Saturday 8am Breakfast; 8:30am-? Fun Run)
Hardee's South on Hwy. 27, Somerset.
Breakfast is provided for participants from 8-8:30am. Fun Run leaves at 8:30. Event subject to change.
Somernites Cruise — Main Event
(Saturday 12pm-6pm)
Fountain Square in Downtown Somerset KY
"Mustang Alley" Showcase
(Sponsored by Alton Blakley Ford)
"Pace Car" Special Display
Meet & Greet with Anson Williams and Don Most of "Happy Days" (sponsored by Citizens National Bank)
For more information about the Cruise or related weekend activities visit somernitescruise.com/sitepad/events/ or call 606-872-2277.