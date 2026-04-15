× Expand SNC Somernites Cruise Truckin Nationals

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24-27

9th Annual "Campin' the Cumberland"(vintage camper rally)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

"Burnside Meet & Greet"Presented by City of Burnside(Friday 10am-2pm)Cole Park, 7929 S. Highway 27, Burnside, KY 42519 — next to Burnside City Hall)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Fun Run – Stephens MuseumSaturday 8am Breakfast; 8:30am-? Fun Run)Hardee's South on Hwy. 27, Somerset.Breakfast is provided for participants from 8-8:30am. Fun Run leaves at 8:30. Event subject to change.

Somernites Cruise — Main Event(Saturday 12pm-6pm)Fountain Square in Downtown Somerset KY"Corvette Summer" Showcase(Sponsored by Don Franklin Chevrolet Buick GMC

For more information about the Cruise or related weekend activities visit somernitescruise.com/sitepad/events/ or call 606-872-2277.