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Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

"Somernites Covered Bridges of KY Cruise"

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

"Burnside Meet & Greet"Presented by City of Burnside(Friday 10am-2pm)Cole Park, 7929 S. Highway 27, Burnside, KY 42519 — next to Burnside City Hall)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Fun Run – Cumberland Falls(Saturday 8am Breakfast; 8:30am-? Fun Run)Hardee's South on Hwy. 27, Somerset.Breakfast is provided for participants from 8-8:30am. Fun Run leaves at 8:30. Event subject to change.

Somernites Cruise — Main Event(Saturday 12pm-6pm)Fountain Square in Downtown Somerset KY"20th Century Muscle" Showcase(NEW SHOWCASE) Includes "Muscle Cars" from 1999 and back"Tri 5 Chevy" Special DisplayLake Cumberland VW JamboreeSNC Official Raffle Car DrawingGatormade Trailer Drawing

For more information about the Cruise or related weekend activities visit somernitescruise.com/sitepad/events/ or call 606-872-2277.