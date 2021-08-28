Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise

× Expand SNC Mustang Alley

Somernites Cruise Super Cruise Weekend & Mustang Alley – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. The featured car for August will be the Ford Mustang with the Annual Mustang Alley and SuperCruise Weekend (sponsored by Holley Performance Products). The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Cruise or related weekend activities call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.com.