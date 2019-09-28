Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise. Super Cruise Weekend – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. The featured car for August will be the Ford Mustang with the Annual Mustang Alley and SuperCruise Weekend. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m.

For more information call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.org