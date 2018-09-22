Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise

Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Power Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. September will feature the 13th Annual Power Cruise (sponsored by Holley Performance Products) with car clubs from 6 surrounding states converging on Somerset. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m. 

For more information call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.org

Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501 View Map
606-872-2277
