Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset while enjoying October’s featured vehicles – Tri-Five Chevys and Traditional Hot-Rod Gathering. This show will wrap up our 16th season with drawings for this year's big raffle prizes. On Friday night before each Cruise join Somerset Mall for Friday Night Thunder, an evening of vintage cars, music, fun and family activities. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m.

For more information call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.org