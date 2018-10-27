Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise

to Google Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00

Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset while enjoying October’s featured vehicles – Tri-Five Chevys and Traditional Hot-Rod Gathering. This show will wrap up our 16th season with drawings for this year's big raffle prizes. On Friday night before each Cruise join Somerset Mall for Friday Night Thunder, an evening of vintage cars, music, fun and family activities. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m. 

For more information call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.org

Info
Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
606-872-2277
to Google Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise - 2018-10-27 13:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours