× Expand Somernites Cruise Orphan cars

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. April will feature an “Orphans Showcase”, vehicle manufacturers no longer in production. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m.

For info about the Cruise or weekend activities call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.com