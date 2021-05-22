× Expand Somernites Cruise SNC May 2021

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. May features Mopar Mania and will also include “Circle the Wagons (vintage station wagons)”. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 6 p.m.

For info about the Cruise or weekend activities call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.com