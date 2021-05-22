Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise

to

Fountain Square 50 Fountain Square , Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. May features Mopar Mania and will also include “Circle the Wagons (vintage station wagons)”. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 6 p.m.

For info about the Cruise or weekend activities call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.com 

Info

Fountain Square 50 Fountain Square , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
606-872-2277
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise - 2021-05-22 12:00:00 ical