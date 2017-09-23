Somernites Cruise Car Show & Cruise

Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Somernites Cruise Car Show and Power Cruise

Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. September will feature the 11th Annual Power Cruise (sponsored by Holley Performance Products) with car clubs from 6 surrounding states converging on Somerset. September’s special guest will be the “Heroes4Higher-Batman” with the Batmobile. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m.

For more information call 606-872-2277 or visit somernitescruise.org

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
606-872-2277
