Somernites Cruise Car-Show Mopar Mania – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites Cruise. Enjoy a relaxed, family oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. Mopar Mania returns to Somernites Cruise for the September show. The showcase corral area will feature Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth and AMC models of all years. We invite you to bring your car or truck and be a part of the fun. Mopar clubs are welcome as well. Special guest will be Stacey David from the hit show “Gearz.” This weekend will also be the 4th Annual “Campin the Cumberland” vintage camper rally. In addition, the Lake Cumberland VW Jamboree will be joining Somernites for the show. The "Show and Shine" portion of the event lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Cruising the Strip" begins at 7 p.m. Each Friday before the Cruise, be at Somerset Mall for a 2pm roll-out to “Cruise the Rattlesnake.”

Info about related weekend activities visit somernitescruise.com or call 606-872-2277.

***IMPORTANT Somernites Cruise will observe all COVID-19 Safety Requirements, for both participants and attendees. ***