× Expand Keith Floyd image provided by Somernites Cruise, Inc.

Somernites Cruise

Somernite Cruise is the largest monthly classic/collector car event in the Southeastern U.S.!! Join us as we celebrate 20 Years of Cruisin'!! Come see thousands of classic car and trucks as well as famous TV celebrities throughout the year. Somernites Cruise takes place the 4th Saturday of each month April thru October rain or shine. Show times are 1pm to 7pm.

For more information call (606) 872-2277, visit us on Facebook (facebook.com/Somernitescruise) or on our website at somernitescruise.com.