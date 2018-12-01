Somerset Christmas Village & Parade

Christmas on the Square – Downtown Somerset, "Christmas on the Square" will begin with “Holiday on the Plaza” from 1pm-5pm featuring Santa’s House, Christmas Vendor Village and Children’s Storybook Walk. Christmas on the Square info call 606-875-6732 or visit www.somersetpulaskichamber.com.

Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Parade (1st Saturday) – Somerset’s Annual Christmas Parade through downtown Somerset. Parade to begin at 5:00pm. This year’s theme is “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.” Info 606-679-7323 www.somersetpulaskichamber.com.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony (1st Saturday) – Downtown Somerset, 6:30pm, "Tree Lighting Ceremony" will immediately following the Christmas Parade. Info 606-305-2685 or visit www.somersetpulaskichamber.com.