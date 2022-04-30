× Expand City of Somerset Foodstock 2021 City of Somerset

Foodstock 2022 – Fountain Square, 27 Public Square, Downtown,Somerset, KY, 11am-7pm. Foodstock, a day of food, music and art hosted by the City of Somerset – will feature food trucks from around the state, all with different cuisine choices, spirit and drink vendors and lots of fun, music and family activities; with the hint of a Derby theme. We will have really great live music featuring Megan Bradley, Bradley Shane Gilmore, Jacob Wilson, Alice Muse, Gabe Manninen and the Gimme Hugs Dude & Dudette. There will be many Busker Musicians including Jon New, Hunter Flynn, Cassie York and more. Admission is free, those who want to purchase alcoholic beverages must purchase a $5 wrist band at the gate.

For more information call 606-679-6366 or visit seesomerset.com/event/foodstock/.