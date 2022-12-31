Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash

to

Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash

Come ring in the New Year in Somerset in The Kentucky Wildlands at the Light Up 2023 Bash! We’ll countdown to 2023 with a prop drop, food truck vendors, beverages and plenty of incredible music.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit seesomerset.com/event/light-up-2023-bash/

Info

Downtown Somerset 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
606.679.6366
to
Google Calendar - Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 ical