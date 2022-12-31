× Expand The City of Somerset The Somerset Big Band will open the event at 6pm, followed by duo Heidi & Ryan performing favorite country covers. At 10pm, Next Level Band will take the stage to get you on your feet and dancing the night away!

Somerset's Light Up 2023 Bash

Come ring in the New Year in Somerset in The Kentucky Wildlands at the Light Up 2023 Bash! We’ll countdown to 2023 with a prop drop, food truck vendors, beverages and plenty of incredible music.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit seesomerset.com/event/light-up-2023-bash/