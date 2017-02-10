Sondheim Company at Hardin County Playhouse

Hardin County Playhouse 209 West Dixie, Suite 100, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Sondheim Company at Hardin County Playhouse

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks, and even a wedding, his friends - "those good and crazy people [his] married friends" - explain the pro's and con's of taking on a spouse.

The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions.

Featuring a brilliant, brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim's best known songs winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.

For more information visit hardincountyplayhouse.com

View Map

