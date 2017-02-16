Sondheim Company at Hardin County Playhouse
On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks, and even a wedding, his friends - "those good and crazy people [his] married friends" - explain the pro's and con's of taking on a spouse.
The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions.
Featuring a brilliant, brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim's best known songs winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.
For more information visit hardincountyplayhouse.com
Hardin County Playhouse 209 West Dixie, Suite 100, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701 View Map
