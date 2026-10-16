Sonic Fest in Bowling Green

× Expand Poster Created by Cori Cox with graphics from Scott French Sonic Fest 2026 Flyer - 1 2026 Sonic Fest Poster. Sponsored by Delta Dental

"Sonic Fest: Moral Chain of Custody" is an afternoon jam packed with your favorite Bowling Green rock musicians from the 80's and 90's. Join us at the Kentucky Museum November 7, from 2-6pm.

To celebrate one year of our Sonic Landscape: The Musical Legacy of Southcentral Kentucky exhibit being open, we are hosting an afternoon of music free to the public. Sonic Fest 2026 features musicians who collaborated on Moral Chain of Custody, a two album project centered around distributing music for free from one listener to another.

Performances from: Government Cheese, Park Avenue Dregs, Dan Dilamarter, TVLO, Ned Hill & Tina Simpson, Tommy Womack, and Moral Chain of Custody

For more information call 2707452592.