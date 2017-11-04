SONICBernheim – Frost Moon

November 4 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

SONICBernheim is a site-specific lecture/performance series exploring the relationships between sound, music, and nature. For the second SONICBernheim experience of 2017 we will be joined by soundwalk artist and researcher Andra McCartney of Concordia University (Montreal, Quebec) along with Wu Fei (Nashville, TN) and Connor Waldman (Louisville, KY). Participants will be guided to different outdoor locations for each segment of this sonic journey. Bring a blanket or chair for your comfort, a flashlight for travel, and your own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy. Upon arrival please check in at the admission table to purchase tickets and receive your wrist band.

Bernheim Members $5; Non-Members $10

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

or on facebook.com/sonicbernheim