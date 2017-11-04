SONICBernheim – Frost Moon

to Google Calendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

SONICBernheim – Frost Moon

November 4 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

SONICBernheim is a site-specific lecture/performance series exploring the relationships between sound, music, and nature. For the second SONICBernheim experience of 2017 we will be joined by soundwalk artist and researcher Andra McCartney of Concordia University (Montreal, Quebec) along with Wu Fei (Nashville, TN) and Connor Waldman (Louisville, KY). Participants will be guided to different outdoor locations for each segment of this sonic journey. Bring a blanket or chair for your comfort, a flashlight for travel, and your own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy. Upon arrival please check in at the admission table to purchase tickets and receive your wrist band.

Bernheim Members $5; Non-Members $10

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

or on facebook.com/sonicbernheim

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - SONICBernheim – Frost Moon - 2017-11-04 18:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 23, 2017

Tuesday

October 24, 2017

Wednesday

October 25, 2017

Thursday

October 26, 2017

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Submit Yours