SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon

SUNDAY, JULY 9: 7:30-10 P.M.

SONICBernheim is a site-specific lecture/performance series exploring the relationships between sound, music, and nature. David George Haskell will be the featured speaker for the first SONICBernheim experience of 2017. David is a professor of biology at The University of the South and author of The Songs of Trees.

Participants will be guided to different outdoor locations to experience segments of their sonic journey, including performances by Charles Rivera and Bobby Barbour. Bring a blanket or chair for your comfort, a flashlight for travel, and your own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy. Upon arrival, please check in at the admission table to purchase tickets and receive your wrist band.

Location: Edible Garden (Park in Visitor Center parking areas)

Bernheim Members $5; Non-Members $10

For up-to-date information please check the Facebook page: sonicbernheim

For more information visit bernheim.org