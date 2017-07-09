SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon

to Google Calendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon

SUNDAY, JULY 9: 7:30-10 P.M.

SONICBernheim is a site-specific lecture/performance series exploring the relationships between sound, music, and nature. David George Haskell will be the featured speaker for the first SONICBernheim experience of 2017. David is a professor of biology at The University of the South and author of The Songs of Trees.

Participants will be guided to different outdoor locations to experience segments of their sonic journey, including performances by Charles Rivera and Bobby Barbour. Bring a blanket or chair for your comfort, a flashlight for travel, and your own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy. Upon arrival, please check in at the admission table to purchase tickets and receive your wrist band.

Location: Edible Garden (Park in Visitor Center parking areas)

Bernheim Members $5; Non-Members $10

For up-to-date information please check the Facebook page: sonicbernheim

For more information visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - SONICBernheim: Thunder Moon - 2017-07-09 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™