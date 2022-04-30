× Expand Center for Rural Development Soul of America

Soul of America “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin”

– Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7pm.

The Center for Rural Development and Lake Cumberland Performing Arts present Soul of America- A Tribute to Aretha Franklin. This star-studded ensemble has performed and recorded with such greats as Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and over 40 other Hall of Fame Legends. Join Soul of America and sing along to your favorite hits by the Queen of Soul! Soul of America delivers a power punch packed performance of the greatest soul hits ever written in America and played by the people who helped make them famous and unforgettable to this day. Close your eyes and feel the heat from this electrifying ensemble, open them and be transported back to a time when the music Made in the USA ruled the airwaves and dance floors worldwide. Warning! Uncontrollable dancing in the aisles may occur.

For more information and tickets call 606-67-6000 or visit centertech.com.