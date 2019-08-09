Soul of Second Street Festival

The Soul of 2nd Street Festival celebrates the historic African American Business District of downtown Danville, KY. With live music, food and historical information. Locals contribute old photos for display while the whole town remembers the lively downtown 2nd Street in style! Music, beer, and even a corner for the little ones! This is a whole family celebration not to be missed! Check the Soul of 2nd Street Festival Facebook page for details.

For more information call (859) 236-7794 or visit visitdanvilleky.com