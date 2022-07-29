Soul on the Road - Campbellsville
to
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
×
Phil Williams
Soul on the Road
Soul on the Road is back again in Campbellsville, Kentucky! Grab a chair and head on down to Martin Luther King Blvd the evening of July 29 and July 30. Enjoy the music of The One Woman Band, DJ Junie, Perfect Fit Band, Big Black Cadillac, and DJ Ronnie.
For more information, please call 270.849.4738
Info
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor