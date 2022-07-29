Soul on the Road - Campbellsville

Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Soul on the Road is back again in Campbellsville, Kentucky! Grab a chair and head on down to Martin Luther King Blvd the evening of July 29 and July 30. Enjoy the music of The One Woman Band, DJ Junie, Perfect Fit Band, Big Black Cadillac, and DJ Ronnie.

For more information, please call 270.849.4738

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.849.4738
