Soul on the Road - Campbellsville

× Expand Phil Williams Soul on the Road

Soul on the Road is back again in Campbellsville, Kentucky! Grab a chair and head on down to Martin Luther King Blvd the evening of July 29 and July 30. Enjoy the music of The One Woman Band, DJ Junie, Perfect Fit Band, Big Black Cadillac, and DJ Ronnie.

For more information, please call 270.849.4738