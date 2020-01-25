SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Exploration! Concert for Kids

The popular Peanut Butter & Jelly Concert Series is now SOUND EXPLORERS!

SOUND EXPLORERS is a Saturday Morning music series designed for little listeners. LexPhil musicians perform excerpts from the classics, exploring topics from reading to math using fun and interactive music activities!

A thirty minute concert is followed by thirty minutes for play and discovery at the famous Instrument Petting Zoo.

Snacks served, and dancing encouraged!

Tickets: $7 each

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org