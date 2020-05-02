SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Imagination! Concert for Kids

The popular Peanut Butter & Jelly Concert Series is now SOUND EXPLORERS!

SOUND EXPLORERS is a Saturday Morning music series designed for little listeners. LexPhil musicians perform excerpts from the classics, exploring topics from reading to math using fun and interactive music activities.

A thirty minute concert is followed by thirty minutes for play and discovery at the famous Instrument Petting Zoo.

Presented by Pickett Brass and Blackburn Trumpets

Snacks served, and dancing encouraged!

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org