SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids

to Google Calendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00

the Plantory 501 West Sixth Street, Suite 250, Lexington, Kentucky 405058

SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids

The popular Peanut Butter & Jelly Concert Series is now SOUND EXPLORERS!

SOUND EXPLORERS is a Saturday Morning music series designed for little listeners. LexPhil musicians perform excerpts from the classics, exploring topics from reading to math using fun and interactive music activities. A thirty minute concert is followed by thirty minutes for play and discovery at the famous Instrument Petting Zoo.

We are excited to offer this Sound Explorers concert, FREE! RSVP is encouraged at www.lexphil.org.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org

Info

the Plantory 501 West Sixth Street, Suite 250, Lexington, Kentucky 405058 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids - 2019-11-02 10:00:00