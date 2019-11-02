SOUND EXPLORERS: Music Builds Nurtition! Concert for Kids

The popular Peanut Butter & Jelly Concert Series is now SOUND EXPLORERS!

SOUND EXPLORERS is a Saturday Morning music series designed for little listeners. LexPhil musicians perform excerpts from the classics, exploring topics from reading to math using fun and interactive music activities. A thirty minute concert is followed by thirty minutes for play and discovery at the famous Instrument Petting Zoo.

We are excited to offer this Sound Explorers concert, FREE! RSVP is encouraged at www.lexphil.org.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org