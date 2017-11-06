Sound the Trumpets

“Sound the Trumpets” reunites duo Vincent DiMartino and Australian trumpeter John Foster for a special engagement concert. DiMartino retired in 2012 as Matton Professor of Music Emeritus at Centre College. One of America’s leading trumpet performers and teachers, DiMartino originally joined the college in 1993 as Centre’s first distinguished artist-in-residence. Foster is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading exponents of performance on historical trumpets and cornetto, and is the Artistic Director of the renowned ensemble Australian Baroque Brass. He has also been a member of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from 2001 to 2013. The duo will feature a variety of instruments all belonging to the trumpet family such as the conch shell, Shofar, Digeridoo, and English Slide Trumpet and music styles that prominently feature the trumpet including music of the Civil War, New Orleans Jazz, Pops, and Classical.

For more information visit fineartsseky.org