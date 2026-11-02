× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Sounds in Color: Mussorgsky, Garrop, & Puts

Sounds in Color: Mussorgsky, Garrop, & Puts splashes the Singletary Center for the Arts in musical hues on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30PM.

The evening begins with the Kentucky premiere of Stacy Garrop’s CHROMA, commissioned by the League of American Orchestras’ Toulmin Commission Program. Then, LexPhil Principal Flute Michael O’Brien joins the orchestra for Kevin Puts’ lyrical and energetic Flute Concerto. Finally, the concert hall is transformed into a vibrant musical gallery of whimsy and grandeur with Modest Mussorgsky’s beloved Pictures at an Exhibition.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/sounds-in-color.